Ex-Union minister Dayanidhi Maran duped online
October 10, 2023  21:32
image
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Dayanidhi Maran has lodged a complaint that he received a phone call from an unknown person following which about Rs 1 lakh was debited from his bank account though no detail was shared by him with the caller, the police said in Chennai on Tuesday. 

Dayanidhi Maran, a former Union Minister, said in his plaint that he received a phone call on October 8 from an "unknown number." 

After receiving the call, Rs.99,999 was debited from his bank account. 

The complainant said he received calls from an unknown person, claiming to be a bank staff, who sought "transaction details." 

Though no information was shared with the caller, in a short while, an unauthorised transaction was found to have happened, the police said quoting the complaint. 

Based on the complaint from the Lok Sabha MP, a case was registered on October 9 by the Cyber Crime Police Station (Central Crime Branch) in Chennai. 

"Investigation is under process for tracing the fraudsters and a request has been sent to the payment gateway for retrieving the lost amount at the earliest," city police said in a press release. -- PTI
