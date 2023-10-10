Ex-Union minister Dayanidhi Maran duped online





Dayanidhi Maran, a former Union Minister, said in his plaint that he received a phone call on October 8 from an "unknown number."





After receiving the call, Rs.99,999 was debited from his bank account.





The complainant said he received calls from an unknown person, claiming to be a bank staff, who sought "transaction details."





Though no information was shared with the caller, in a short while, an unauthorised transaction was found to have happened, the police said quoting the complaint.





Based on the complaint from the Lok Sabha MP, a case was registered on October 9 by the Cyber Crime Police Station (Central Crime Branch) in Chennai.





"Investigation is under process for tracing the fraudsters and a request has been sent to the payment gateway for retrieving the lost amount at the earliest," city police said in a press release. -- PTI

