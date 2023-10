Excise policy: Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh's ED custody till Oct 13

The Enforcement Directorate now has three more days to interrogate Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, in custody.





Special Judge for ED cases M K Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by the anti-money laundering agency.





The ED's application prayed for extension of Singh's custody, which was to end on Tuesday, by 5 days, accusing him of non-cooperation.





A larger amount could be involved for which we need to interrogate him further, the ED counsel said.





Senior advocate Rebecca John, who represented Singh, claimed the ED had no ground for seeking extension of the AAP leader's custody in the case which was based on shifting statements of co-accused Amit Arora.





"I (Singh) will not plead guilty to your fanciful allegations, she told the court. At the end of the arguments on extension of custody," Singh claimed before the judge that the ED tried to whisk him away from its office with ulterior motive.





"After you granted remand (to ED) on the last date of hearing, at 10 at night, I was told that I was being taken somewhere else. I asked why didn't they inform the court. They (ED officials) said there was some issue of chemical pesticide. They said they have got phone calls from people above. I told them I won't go outside without the court's order. They asked me to give that in writing. The next day they said the same thing. They had some ulterior motive. I asked what happens if I am killed in an encounter, who will be responsible? They said they will be responsible. What's the point of responsibility when I am dead. Again and again, I asked for court's order," Singh told the judge. -- PTI

