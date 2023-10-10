ED raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering probe





The 49-year-old legislator represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi assembly.





The raids ended more than 12 hours after they were launched around 7-7:30 am, the sources said.





The searches were undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and three-four premises were covered.





Visuals showed troops of the Central Reserve Police Force and Delhi Police standing guard outside Khan's Okhla house as ED sleuths questioned those present inside and seized certain documents.





Reacting to the development, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that 95 per cent of the cases registered by central probe agencies, such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation, are against opposition leaders and asserted that Khan was granted bail in the Anti-Corruption Bureau case last year.





The ED has taken cognisance of a Delhi ACB FIR and a CBI FIR against Khan, related to alleged corruption linked to illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board. -- PTI

