ED arrests Lava MD, Chinese national under PMLA





They identified the four as Hari Om Rai, the MD of Lava International company, Chinese national Guangwen Kyang, chartered accountant Nitin Garg and a person called Rajan Malik.





They have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.





An e-mail sent to Lava International for its reaction did not elicit an immediate response.





Lava International, a domestic mobile device manufacturing company, claims to have 1-2 per cent share in the smartphone market.





The agency had raided Vivo and its linked persons in July last year, claiming to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.





The ED had then alleged that a whopping Rs 62,476 crore was "illegally" transferred by Vivo to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India.





The crackdown on the leading Chinese company came after the federal probe agency found that three Chinese nationals -- all of whom "left" India during 2018-21 --and another person from that country incorporated 23 companies in India in which they were also allegedly helped by CA Nitin Garg. -- PTI

