Dress code for devotees soon at Jagannath temple in Puri





The decision was taken at the 'Niti' sub-committee meeting after a few people were found in the temple in "indecent" dresses, he said.





"It is our responsibility to maintain the dignity and sanctity of the temple. Unfortunately, some people have been found visiting the temple without caring about the religious sentiments of others," said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief Ranjan Kumar Das.





"Some people were found in the temple wearing torn jeans pants, sleeveless dresses and half-pants, as if they were strolling on the sea beach or a park. The temple is the abode of God, not a place for entertainment," he said.

The 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri will enforce a dress code for devotees from January 1, an official said on Monday.