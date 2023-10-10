RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Day 4: Israel says border with Gaza fully sealed
October 10, 2023  12:31
Israel says it has finally sealed the border with Gaza, which Hamas militants broke through on Saturday to launch the deadly attacks. Israel's military also said about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in Israeli territory. The military has largely gained control in the country's south as well. This is day four of the fighting following the unprecedented surprise attack which has left 700 dead in Gaza and the West Bank.
