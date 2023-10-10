Day 4: 900 Israelis, 770 Palestinians killed





The Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 770 Palestinians have been killed and 4,000 wounded in Israeli air raids. Among the dead are 140 children and 120 women, a ministry spokesperson said.





At least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured in the attack.





Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stressed that the military has regained full control of the Gaza border after Hamas terrorists blew up sections of the border fence during the attack on Saturday, reported The Times of Israel. He noted that not even a single terrorist entered via the fence.

