RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Artist Chintan Upadhyay gets lifer for murders
October 10, 2023  14:25
image
A court in Mumbai on Tuesday sentenced artist Chintan Upadhyay to rigorous imprisonment for life for conspiring to kill his estranged wife Hema Upadhyay. 

 Hema and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani were killed on December 11, 2015, and the bodies were stuffed into cardboard boxes and thrown into a ditch in Kandivali area of Mumbai. 

 Additional sessions judge S Y Bhosale of the Dindoshi court on October 5 held Chintan guilty of abetting and conspiring to kill his wife. Three other accused, tempo driver Vijay Rajbhar and helpers Pradeep Rajbhar and Shivkumar Rajbhar, who worked with the absconding accused and art fabricator Vidyadhar Rajbhar, were found guilty of the double murder. 

 They were also sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life. On Saturday, during the arguments on sentencing, Upadhyay told the court, "My conscience is clear, I have not committed any offence. I'm innocent." "However, the court has found me guilty, no mercy should be shown. I'm ready to accept whatever punishment the court decides," he added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'
'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'

'We have unfortunately created that kind of ecosystem in Canada where these people are very vocal, very violent, very aggressive, and they don't let anybody.... come out against them. They will bully, they will threaten, they will use...

Rajasthan to witness 50k weddings on polling day
Rajasthan to witness 50k weddings on polling day

Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be observed on November 23, when voting for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will also be held.

220 cr in India, Pak to face deadly heat if...: Study
220 cr in India, Pak to face deadly heat if...: Study

Heatwaves with higher humidity levels can be more perilous because the air cannot efficiently absorb excess moisture. This limitation restricts the human body's ability to evaporate sweat and affects the moisture content of certain...

Biden quizzed over classified documents found at his home
Biden quizzed over classified documents found at his home

The interview was conducted at the White House over two days on Sunday and Monday, said Ian Sams, the spokesperson of White House Counsel's Office.

57 MLAs renominated in BJP's 4th list for MP polls
57 MLAs renominated in BJP's 4th list for MP polls

With this, the ruling BJP has so far declared candidates for 136 seats. Earlier, the BJP had announced 79 candidates, including two lists of 39 each, and another list of one nominee.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances