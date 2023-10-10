Adani Inc slams FT campaign to tarnish reputation





In a media statement, Adani Group said on Monday that these articles were part of an extended campaign to advance vested interests under the guise of public interest.





"Continuing their relentless campaign, the next attack is being fronted by Dan McCrum of the Financial Times, who jointly with the OCCRP put out a false narrative against the Adani Group on 31 August 2023. The OCCRP is funded by George Soros, who has openly declared his hostility against the Adani Group," the Adani Group statement said.





Having failed earlier, the FT is making another effort to financially destabilise the Adani Group by raking up an old, baseless allegation of over-invoicing of coal imports, the statement added.





"The FT's proposed story is based on the DRI's General Alert Circular No.11/2016/CI dated 30 March 2016. The FT's brazen agenda is exposed by the fact that they have singled out the Adani Group, while the DRI's Circular, the raison d'etre for the whole story, mentions as many as 40 importers including the Adani Group companies," it added.





"This list not only includes some of India's major private power generators like Reliance Infra, JSW Steels and Essar but also the state power generating companies of Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, etc. and the NTPC and MSTC." -- ANI

