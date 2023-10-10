Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts her ordeal in Israel after Hamas attack





"The last week will forever remain etched in my memory...a rollercoaster ride of emotions, the final 36 hours of which will remain the most unforgettable and daunting of my life... My producer, stylist and I had been flown in to Haifa in Israel, on October 3, to attend the reputed Haifa International Film Festival for the screening of our recent film, Akelli, alongside my Israeli co-actors, Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous," she said in a media statement.





"We were woken up to the deafening sounds of bombs going off, a blaring siren, and complete and utter panic as we were all rushed down into a 'shelter' in the basement of our hotel. It was only when we emerged from in there, after what seemed like an endless wait, that we learnt that Israel was under attack. Nothing could have prepared us for this news," said Nushrratt.





The actor said that their first impulse was to somehow reach the Indian embassy, situated barely 2 km from their hotel, but a distance that seemed impossible to cover without any mode of transport.





"Our journey out of our Tel Aviv hotel was not easy, to put it mildly... praying the whole time, even crying sometimes, we held onto each other for courage to keep on going, somehow making it to Ben Gurion Airport. The wait between one formality to the next for boarding a flight has never been more excruciating...what would otherwise have been routine was an uncertain and completely unpredictable few hours, to say the very least. With every small postponement announced, we despaired further, our hearts sinking again...surreal is a very weak word to describe how exactly we felt when we were finally airborne," she said in the statement.

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who finally reached Mumbai after being stranded in Israel following the Hamas attack, recounted the ordeal in Israel.