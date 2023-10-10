Aamir Khan says his next acting and production venture is 'Sitaare Zameen Par'





The 58-year-old actor shared some details about the project during a session at News18 India's "Amrit Ratna 2023" event in New Delhi.





"I'm starring in and producing this film Sitaare Zameen Par. We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of Taare Zameen Par. That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In 'Taare...' I helped Darsheel's character, but in this film nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me," Aamir said.





Taare Zameen Par followed an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan.





Aamir played the role of his art teacher who discovers that the child has dyslexia and helps him realise his true potential.





The superstar, who has been on an acting break since the release of his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, said he is currently busy with his production ventures.





"I'm doing 3 films as a producer. There is Laapata Ladies' directed by Kiran (Rao). It comes out on January 5. Another one with my son Junaid (Khan), and Lahore 1947 with Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol. I'm looking forward to them," he said.





Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, was the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. -- PTI

