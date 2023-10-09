Video of burning man surfaces in Manipur





The video of the burning man was shot on May 4, the same day when two women were paraded naked by a mob, the footage of which sparked nationwide outrage after it surfaced in July.





The ethnic strife in Manipur began on May 3.





The seven-second video shared by several users on social media platforms on Sunday showed a man, apparently dead, dressed in a black T-shirt and camouflage trousers being burnt, while voices in a local language and gunshots can be heard in the background.





"We have verified the incident and found out that it had happened on May 4. The body has been identified and it is now in a hospital. It is linked to the incident of two women being paraded naked," security advisor Kuldeep Singh said.





The deceased is a resident of a village in Kangpokpi district, he said without disclosing where the incident occurred.





Director general of police Rajiv Singh has recommended that the matter be handed over to the CBI which is investigating a number of cases of violence in the northeastern state, the security advisor said.





The central agency is also probing into the incident of the women being paraded naked. -- PTI

