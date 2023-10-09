Video of burning man surfaces in Manipur

Video of burning man surfaces in ManipurOctober 09, 2023 20:12
File image
A video purportedly showing a man being burnt in Manipur has gone viral, attracting condemnation from a tribal organisation on Monday, with the government recommending a CBI probe into the matter stating that it is linked to the incident in which two women were paraded naked.
The video of the burning man was shot on May 4, the same day when two women were paraded naked by a mob, the footage of which sparked nationwide outrage after it surfaced in July.
The ethnic strife in Manipur began on May 3.
The seven-second video shared by several users on social media platforms on Sunday showed a man, apparently dead, dressed in a black T-shirt and camouflage trousers being burnt, while voices in a local language and gunshots can be heard in the background.
"We have verified the incident and found out that it had happened on May 4. The body has been identified and it is now in a hospital. It is linked to the incident of two women being paraded naked," security advisor Kuldeep Singh said.
The deceased is a resident of a village in Kangpokpi district, he said without disclosing where the incident occurred.
Director general of police Rajiv Singh has recommended that the matter be handed over to the CBI which is investigating a number of cases of violence in the northeastern state, the security advisor said.
The central agency is also probing into the incident of the women being paraded naked. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
20% export duty woes: Parboiled rice exports fall over 80% in a month
The government's decision to impose a 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice and a $1,200 per tonne minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice has pulled down overseas shipments of the former by almost 83 per cent and around 30 per...
Hamas terrorists killed people as if they were stomping on insects: Israel
"Babies separated from their mothers were brutally taken hostage. These are war crimes, blatant documented war crimes but tragically the abomination doesn't end here. Hamas terrorists happened upon an outdoor party of young Israelis...