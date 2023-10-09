Train controller 'manhandled' by senior officer, association seeks apology





In a letter to the Northern Railway Zone on Sunday, the association expressed deep anguish and said that for the smooth functioning of the control organisation, which is the nerve centre of train operations, the official should tender an apology to the controller, should be kept away from the control officer business and should not interact with any controller.





When contacted, Northern Railway chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar said, "I am not aware of the issue but will look into it and see what could be done in the case."





According to the association, an unpleasant incident took place on October 6, when due to a signal and telecommunication failure at Amritsar station, the Shatabdi Express was detained.





Looking at prolonging failure, the on-duty train controller instructed the station master on duty to dispatch other trains whichever possible, the association said.





It added that the assistant operations manager asked the controller to meet him after duty hours.





When the controller went to meet the manager he was not in his office.





The controller waited for 10 minutes, enquired about the manager from other officials and when he came to know that the AOM had gone to Jalandhar, he went back home as he had another night duty to do. -- PTI

