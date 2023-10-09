Toll plazas: NHAI issues standard norms; managers to wear body cameras





State-owned NHAI in a statement on Monday said it has issued Standard Operating Procedures to safeguard commuters and toll operators, reduce incidents of altercations and strengthen security at toll plazas.





According to an official statement, the detailed SOPs include guidelines for NHAI field offices to ensure strict implementation and adherence by toll-collecting agencies to manage staff and road users.





According to the SOPs, NHAI field offices will ensure that the toll collecting agency performs their duties following guidelines.





"Any anticipated incidence of violence should only be handled by the toll plaza manager/lane supervisors, who will wear body cameras to record instances of violence at the toll plazas," the statement said.





In case of unruly behavior by a road user, the statement said the lane supervisor shall intervene and try to resolve the issue peacefully. -- PTI

The National Highways Authority of India has come out with standard operating procedures, under which managers and supervisors of toll plazas will wear body cameras while dealing with unruly commuters, so that the sequence of events can be recorded.