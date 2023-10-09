State polls: Nadda says, BJP will form govt in...





"The BJP will form government in all states with a big majority under respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and will work with commitment to fulfil people's aspirations in the next five years," he said on X, soon after the EC's announcement of the poll schedule.





Five state assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days beginning November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday welcomed the election commission's (EC) announcement of assembly polls in five states and claimed his party will form government in all the states with a big majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.