SRK gets Y+ security after death threats
October 09, 2023  09:01
image
The Maharashtra government has upgraded the security cover of Shah Rukh Khan to Y-plus category after he allegedly received death threats. 

According to Maharashtra Police,Shah Rukh had given a written complaint to the state government that he had been receiving death threat calls following the successful release of his two movies 'Jawan' and 'Pathan'.

In the Y+ category, Khan will get 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle. 

The policemen would be posted at his bungalow Mannat, another police source said.


