SRK gets Y+ security after death threats

The Maharashtra government has upgraded the security cover of Shah Rukh Khan to Y-plus category after he allegedly received death threats.





According to Maharashtra Police,Shah Rukh had given a written complaint to the state government that he had been receiving death threat calls following the successful release of his two movies 'Jawan' and 'Pathan'.





In the Y+ category, Khan will get 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle.





The policemen would be posted at his bungalow Mannat, another police source said.







