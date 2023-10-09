Sensex slumps 500 points amid Israel-Hamas war





Investors stayed on the sidelines and refrained from taking risks amid uncertainty due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, analysts said.





The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 483.24 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 65,512.39. The Nifty declined 141.15 points or 0.72 per cent to end at 19,512.35. Only three Sensex stocks settled in the green, while the Nifty-50 saw its 43 scrips closing in the red.

Equity benchmark index Sensex tumbled nearly 500 points on Monday as investors offloaded finance, banking and energy stocks amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and surging crude oil prices overseas.