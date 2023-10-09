Rusted mortar shell found near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Rusted mortar shell found near LoC in J-K's RajouriOctober 09, 2023 19:47
File image
A rusted mortar shell was found buried in a forward village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, the police said.
The shell was dug out by an earthmover engaged by a villager to build some structures at Kalsai in the Nowshera sector, he said.
The official said the villagers informed the police and a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area to defuse the explosive substance.
The shell is believed to have landed in the village during cross-border shelling many years ago and got buried, he added. -- PTI
