Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early tradeOctober 09, 2023 11:43
The rupee witnessed range-bound trading against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.
Forex traders said the safe-haven dollar gained ground amidst heightened concerns in the Middle East. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.24 against the dollar, then touched 83.23, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee declined 2 paise to settle at 83.27 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.26 per cent to 106.32.
