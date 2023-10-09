RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade
October 09, 2023  11:43
KBK Infographics
The rupee witnessed range-bound trading against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market. 

 Forex traders said the safe-haven dollar gained ground amidst heightened concerns in the Middle East. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.24 against the dollar, then touched 83.23, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

 On Friday, the rupee declined 2 paise to settle at 83.27 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.26 per cent to 106.32.
