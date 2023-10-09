Rupee settles flat against US dollar





Forex traders said the safe-haven dollar gained ground amidst heightened concerns in the Middle East. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.24 and finally settled at 83.27 against the American currency.





During the day, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 83.21 and a low of 83.28 against the greenback.





On Friday, the rupee declined 2 paise to settle at 83.27 against the US dollar. -- PTI

