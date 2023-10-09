RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee settles flat against US dollar
October 09, 2023  19:33
The rupee settled flat at 83.27 against the US dollar amid a weak trend in domestic equities and surging crude oil prices in the international markets. 

Forex traders said the safe-haven dollar gained ground amidst heightened concerns in the Middle East. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.24 and finally settled at 83.27 against the American currency. 

During the day, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 83.21 and a low of 83.28 against the greenback. 

On Friday, the rupee declined 2 paise to settle at 83.27 against the US dollar. -- PTI
