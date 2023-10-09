RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Raut: The party that will win in all 5 states is...
October 09, 2023  13:00
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said that the INDIA alliance would win all the five states for which the Election Commission is announcing the dates of elections. 

 "Five states will go to polls. Among them, in three, Congress had won five years back. This time in all the states, the INDIA alliance will win, whether in Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. Telangana is a bonus. In Telangana as well, Congress will win. Bharatiya Janata Party will not win even 10 seats in Telangana," Raut said speaking at a press conference on Monday. 

 The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP however questioned the Election Commission for not declaring the dates of the Mumbai Mahanagar Palika elections in Maharashtra for the last two years. 

 "You are declaring dates for five states but Mumbai Mahanagar Palika has been waiting for elections for the last two years. Along with Mumbai, you have stalled 14 Mahanagar Palika elections in Maharashtra. You are indulging in corrupt practices using the Administrator. When are you going to hold elections here?" Raut questioned. 

 Speaking on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Raut said that India should not forget history. "This is an international matter. Our country has followed a policy on Palestine. We had given recognition to Palestine. Yasser Arafat (former Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization) and Indira Gandhi shared a good relation. After Indira Gandhi's death, Yasser Arafat came to Delhi and was in tears. We always shared this relationship with Palestine. This is history that we should not forget," he said. 
