Rajasthan allows 80-plus voters to cast their ballot from home





More than 18.05 lakh voters will be able to get this facility as an option in the assembly poll due later this year.





The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Rajasthan, as has a ban on transfers of officers and employees.





"With the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission, the Model Code of Conduct has also come into force in the state with immediate effect," Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said on Monday.





In case of emergency, the state government will be able to transfer officers and employees only after obtaining approval from the Election Commission.





Voting for all 200 seats in the state will be held on November 23 and counting of votes will take place on December 3, Gupta said. -- PTI

In a first-of-its-kind move, people above 80 years of age and persons with more than 40 per cent disability will be able to vote from their home, the Election Commission said on Monday.