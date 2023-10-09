Nepalis killed in Israel were agriculture students





Out of the 17 Nepali nationals working on a farm at Kibbutz Alumim, an area near the Gaza Strip, two safely escaped, four were injured and one is still missing, it said.





"We have received the information of the sad demise of ten Nepali nationals from the site, where the Hamas had launched an attack, Nepal's embassy in Jerusalem said in a statement. All 10 people killed in the Hamas attack were students of agriculture from Sudur Paschim University in Western Nepal, according to ministry sources. There are currently 4,500 Nepali nationals working as caregivers in Israel. A total of 265 Nepali students are studying in Israel under the Learn and Earn' programme of the Israeli government.





"Of them, 119 are from Agriculture and Forestry University, 97 from Tribhuvan University and 49 from Sudur Paschim University. All of them are bachelor-level students of agriculture.





"We are trying to identify those killed in the incident. Efforts are being made to search for one missing student. The bodies will be brought back to Nepal soon after the identification is completed," the embassy said.









Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel on Saturday, killing over 600 people, including soldiers, and wounding more than 1,900.



