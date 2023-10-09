Nepali family remembers boy killed in Israel





Sah's father Soman Sah breaks down while talking about the boy. It was a few months ago when Soman had sent Aanand to Israel for 10 months under the "Learn and Earn" scheme for the practical of BSc Agriculture.





Sah said, "He went to Israel for further studies. He was an outstanding students. Out of more than 100 students only 50 were selected through interviews. There were no charges for application, visa and flight fare, only the personal expenses need to be incurred by us. I took a loan of Rs 3 lakh and sent him to Israel. I'm just a farmer and have mortgaged my land for it."





According to the family members, Aanand had a keen interest in agriculture and was on his way to making a career in the field.





"'Papa, I want to go Israel for technical education, Israel is one of the best places in the world for agriculture and I will learn more and can use it in Nepal later', my son told me. But now he is gone," said Soman weeping.





The Sudur Paschim University where Aanand was studying on full scholarship, had sent 50 students to Israel for a 10-month practical course.





Aanand and nine other students were killed in the ttack by the Hamas terrorist group which started Saturday.





"There has been no contact from anyone from the Nepalese authorities, neither has there been any communication from the college where he was studying in Israel.





"We came to know about it through the news, and a friend informed us after seeing it on the news and messaged us on the phone that he is gone," said the father





Aanand wasn't able to attend the classes in Israel because he needed to deposit a fee of USD 5088 to enroll in the class starting on October 12. So, in order to support the family and the financial burden on the family, Aanand has started working on a farm.





The family doesn't have any details about the farm where he was working or the university where he was supposed to enroll.





Family members of Aanand Sah, one of the Nepalese students killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel, are devastated. His mother Shivakali Devi fainted after she heard of her 22-year-old son's death. He was the only bread winner in the family.