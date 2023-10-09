Need to counter PM's lies: Kharge tells CWC





In opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Monday, Kharge also criticised PM Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur as the latter continues his visits to various states ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.





"The Prime Minister's absence in Manipur stands in sharp contrast to his frequent visits to the election-going states. His baseless attacks filled with lies and falsehoods on the Congress party will only increase in the coming days. It is essential that we counter these falsehoods and create our own counter-narrative," Kharge said.





Kharge also assured that the Women's Reservation Bill would be implemented and extended to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and a nationwide caste-based Census would be conducted if the party is voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

