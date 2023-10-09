Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Telangana





Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, he said video teams and flying squads will be put into action immediately for the control and the movement of any contraband, drugs, cash liquor or freebies.





As informed by the honourable Election Commission, the Model Code of Conduct comes immediately into effect.





After their (EC) announcement, it is deemed to have come into effect, the official said.





The Election Commission on Monday announced the assembly poll schedule for Telangana declaring that polls will be held on November 30 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. -- PTI

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Telangana with immediate effect and all officials involved in election duty are deemed to be considered on deputation with the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Monday.