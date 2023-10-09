RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Marathas wont sit idle if ..., warns activist Jarange
October 09, 2023  23:05
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday warned his community members will "not sit idle" after completion of a 40-day period given to the Maharashtra government to resolve the reservation issue. 

Jarange was on a hunger strike in a village in Jalna district over his demand for reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education under the OBC category, and ended his fast on September 14 on the 17th day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him and assured to fulfil his demand. 

The 40-year-old activist, currently on a statewide tour, had set a 40-day deadline before the Shinde government for taking steps to implement reservation for the Maratha community. 

"Marathas and Kunbis (an OBC community) are one. Give us our reservation, keep yours to yourself. We do not want anyone's share. The Maratha community does farming and record of it is available everywhere. We have collected such records and the issue was discussed during my agitation. The government wanted 30 days to build a strong case for Maratha reservation," he said. 

"In fact, the cabinet could have passed a proposal and given reservation, but they said this could not have survived (legal scrutiny). We have given 40 days to them instead of 30 days. But after the end of this duration, the community will not sit idle," said Jarange at a rally organized by the Sakal Maratha Samaj at Yeola, the assembly constituency of state food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, in Nashik district. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's New Silk Route
India's New Silk Route

The enduring legacy of trade routes lies in shared stories and religious diversity. Can the India-Middle East-Europe Economic corridor harness this legacy to empower nations, asks Arundhuti Dasgupta.

Hamas terrorists killed people as if they were stomping on insects: Israel
Hamas terrorists killed people as if they were stomping on insects: Israel

"Babies separated from their mothers were brutally taken hostage. These are war crimes, blatant documented war crimes but tragically the abomination doesn't end here. Hamas terrorists happened upon an outdoor party of young Israelis...

'Was told to add pace, no one showed me how': Kuldeep
'Was told to add pace, no one showed me how': Kuldeep

Kuldeep's tweak in action is a self-taught one but a tip from former Team India physio Ashish Kaushik did help

White-collar hiring sees 8.6% decline in Sep
White-collar hiring sees 8.6% decline in Sep

White-collar hiring witnessed an 8.6 per cent annual decline in September, following a negative trend in sectors including IT, BPO or ITES and FMCG, a report said on Monday. On a month-on-month basis, however, there has been a growth of...

Video of burning man surfaces in Manipur, govt for CBI probe
Video of burning man surfaces in Manipur, govt for CBI probe

The video of the burning man was shot on May 4, the same day when two women were paraded naked by a mob, the footage of which sparked nationwide outrage after it surfaced in July. The ethnic strife in Manipur began on May 3.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances