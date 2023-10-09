Kerala woman injured in Hamas strike on Israel





Anand contacted her family after the attack started in Israel and informed them that she was safe. She called her family at noon, the second time, but her call got disconnected while speaking to her family.





Later in the day another Indian citizen hailing from Kerala called and informed the family that Anand was injured and had undergone surgery.





However, she further informed that she is being shifted to another hospital for another surgery. Anand's family is awaiting more information from her.





Anand has been working in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and her two children are in India.





On Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.





The death toll in Israel since Hamas began its attack has surpassed 700 people, according to officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media outlets.





Among the dead, dozens of soldiers and police were killed in the attack.





Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.





Israel launched 'Operation Swords of Iron', striking a number of suspected Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's response to the Hamas incursion will "exact a huge price" on the terrorist group. -- ANI

