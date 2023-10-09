Israel orders Gaza siege: No power, fuel, food





Israeli tanks and drones guarded openings in the border fence to prevent more infiltrations. At least 15 of 24 border communities have been evacuated, with the rest expected to be evacuated in over the next 24 hours.





Israel hit more than 1,000 targets in Gaza, its military said, including airstrikes that levelled much of the town of Beit Hanoun in the enclave's northeast corner.





The Israeli military estimated 1,000 Hamas fighters took part in Saturday's initial incursion.





The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit. It did not say where the fire came from.

In the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, an Israeli airstrike early Monday killed 19 people, including women and children.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a complete siege on Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel. Israel and Egypt have imposed various levels of blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.