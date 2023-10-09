Israel destroys buildings linked with Hamas terrorists

In a retaliatory move against the Hamas attack in Israel, the Israel Air Force on Monday attacked various buildings where the leaders of terrorist organization Hamas was staying, along with several operational headquarters.

According to the Israel Air Force, the air force also attacked a headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarters associated with the senior Hamas naval force, Muhammad Kashta.

Moreover, the Air Force also destroyed an operational asset used by the terrorist organization, which is located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabaliya area.

Sharing the development the Israel Air Force stated, "The Air Force attacked a building where operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas were staying. At the same time, several operational headquarters of the terrorist organization were attacked, among them a headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarters associated with the senior Hamas naval force, Muhammad Kashta."





"In addition, an operational asset used by the terrorist organization Hamas, located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabaliya area, was destroyed," the Israel Air Force said on X.





In a major escalation on Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

More than 600 people, including soldiers, have been killed so far and 2,000 others injured in Israel -- the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years.





In the Gaza Strip, there are more than 300 deaths and about 1,500 wounded in Israel's counterattack, media reports said on Sunday.

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.