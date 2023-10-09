Iran helped Hamas attack Israel: Report





According to senior members of terrorist groups Hamaz and Hezbollah, Iran gave approval for the assault at a meeting held in Beirut last Monday, according to the WSJ report that was cited by the Israel Foreign Ministry statement on X app.





According to them, officers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land and sea incursions, marking the most significant breach of Israel's borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.





Details regarding the operation were refined during several meetings that were held in Beirut. IRGC officers and representatives of four Iran-backed terrorist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah attended these meetings, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal. -- ANI

