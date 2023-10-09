India monitoring energy needs with 'maturity'





"India will handle it with maturity. As far as the energy sector is concerned, the place where the action is taking place is in many respects the centre of global energy. We will watch very carefully," Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters in New Delhi.





"We will navigate our way through this. These kinds of uncertainties only encourage people to sustainable and cleaner fuel," Puri added.





Global crude oil prices moved in the northward direction on Monday, following the Israel-Hamas war that entered Day 3 with large fatalities on both sides. Brent crude, often considered the global benchmark, soared as high as about 5 per cent before some correction. At present, it is trading 2.53 per cent higher at USD 86.75 per cent.





The WTI variant too was similarly high.





"Oil prices rose more than 4 per cent in early Asian trading on Monday as Hamas attack on Israel threatened to inflame tensions in the Middle East, the source of around a third of the world's crude...," Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, CFTe, EPATian VP-Head Commodity Research, said. "The fallout in markets will likely be determined by whether conflict spreads to the rest of the Middle East region, with oil traders also shifting focus to Iran, which is both a major oil producer and supporter of Hamas," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities. -- ANI

