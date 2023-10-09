RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In solidarity
October 09, 2023  10:16
UK PM Rishi Sunak tweets this image, writing, "We stand with (Israel flag).
Netherlands will be tough to beat: Glenn Phillips
In anticipation of his team's upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup match against the Netherlands, New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips expressed his belief that the Dutch side will prove to be a formidable opponent in the tournament.

More than 2000 killed, hundreds hurt as 6.3 magnitude tremor hits Afghanistan
Local officials in Herat said that over 30 people have died and more than 600 others have been injured in several earthquakes in this province, reported the Pajhwok Afghan News.

World Cup PIX: Rahul, Kohli steer India to easy victory
Images from ICC Men's ODI World Cup match played between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Williamson to miss Netherlands match; Southee, Ferguson set to return
New Zealand pace duo of Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are set to return for Monday's World Cup match against the Netherlands but regular skipper Kane Williamson will continue to sit out, head coach Gary Stead said on Sunday.

Appearing for class 10, 12 board exams twice a year will be optional: Pradhan
Pradhan, who is also the skill development minister, said he has received positive feedback from students on the plan to conduct board exams twice a year.

