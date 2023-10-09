Haifa port operator Adani 'monitoring action'





A spokesperson of the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone in a statement on Monday said they have taken measures to ensure the safety of the employees and all of them were safe.





"We remain fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable us to respond effectively to any eventuality," the spokesperson added.





"At a time like this, our thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel. We are closely monitoring the action on the ground which is concentrated in South Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the North. We have taken measures to ensure the safety of our employees and all of them are safe," the statement added.





Further, it noted the overall contribution of Haifa in its numbers is relatively small at 3 per cent of the total cargo volume.





For the current financial year (April 23-March 24), it had guided for Haifa Cargo volumes range of 10-12 MMT and APSEZ's total cargo volume guidance of 370-390 MMT. In the initial six months (April-September 23), APSEZ's total cargo volume was 203 MMT, of which the Haifa's share is 6 MMT.





"We stay confident of APSEZ's business performance," the spokesperson added. -- ANI

