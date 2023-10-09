RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Eight-year-old girl gangraped, bludgeoned to death in Guj; 3 held
October 09, 2023  20:03
image
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and bludgeoned to death with a stone by three persons in Gujarat's Rajkot city, the police said on Monday. 

The police on Monday arrested all three accused, who are known to the girl's father, an official said. 

The child's body was found in an isolated spot behind a railway station in the city on October 7, a day after she was reported missing, he said. 

The city crime branch zeroed in on the accused persons based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs and arrested them. 

The trio were known to the victim's father, additional commissioner of police Vidhi Chaudhary said. 

"The accused raped and murdered the victim by bashing her head in with a stone. The accused killed the girl as they were known to her father and feared that she might tell him about them," Chaudhary told reporters. 

Two of the accused had fled the city after the body was found, as they feared arrest, she said. 

As per a release issued by the city crime branch, the CCTV footage showed the victim walking with one of the accused on the night she went missing from her home. 

She was lured by the accused, who took her to an isolated place where he was joined by the others. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is Shah Rukh's Life In Danger?
Is Shah Rukh's Life In Danger?

The Maharashtra police have provided Y+ security cover to Shah Rukh Khan in view of the 'imminent and probable threats' to his life, an official said on Monday.

It could be Union minister Meghwal vs state minister Meghwal in Khajuwala
It could be Union minister Meghwal vs state minister Meghwal in Khajuwala

These are the 15 seats to watch out for in Rajasthan where assembly elections will be held on November 23. The state has 200 constituencies.

IAF Celebrates 91st Birthday!
IAF Celebrates 91st Birthday!

Glimpses of the Indian Air Force's 91st Air Force Day celebrations at the Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj, October 8, 2023.

5 states to vote from Nov 7 to 30; results on Dec 3
5 states to vote from Nov 7 to 30; results on Dec 3

While the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Telangana by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Mizoram by the Mizo National Front.

Stockmarket: 'Not the time to be fearful'
Stockmarket: 'Not the time to be fearful'

'The risk is in not being invested and missing out on an upmove.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances