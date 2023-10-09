RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Educationist assaulted for protesting against encroachments
October 09, 2023  22:00
Noted educationist Heramb Kulkarni was attacked with iron rods allegedly by three persons in Ahmednagar, a police official said on Monday. 

The incident, which took place on Saturday, was a fall out of Kulkarni's action against encroachments close to the school in which he is headmaster, the Topkhana police station official added. 

"We have arrested three persons based on CCTV footage from the area. Kulkarni needed four stitches on his head," he said. 

The attack has been condemned by several social activists and netizens.
