EC to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

EC to announce poll schedule for 5 states todayOctober 09, 2023 08:05
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states at 12 noon on Monday.
The Commission has convened a press conference this noon where it will announce the dates on which assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held.
