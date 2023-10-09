RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC to announce poll schedule for 5 states today
October 09, 2023  08:05
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states at 12 noon on Monday.
   
The Commission has convened a press conference this noon where it will announce the dates on which assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held.
