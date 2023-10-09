Day 3: Over 700 dead in Israel, 2000 injured





Israel has declared a state of war on Sunday when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, claiming that it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine their capacity.





According to the Government Press Office, a body that operates under the Israeli PM's office noted that over 100 people have been taken as hostages in Gaza. Moreover, Hamas and Islamic Jihad on Sunday night said that they have been holding some 130 Israeli hostages and claimed that this includes high-ranking army officials, the Times of Israel reported.





Following the announcement by the Israeli PM, noting that the country is at war, Israeli jets carried out "intense" airstrikes on targets in Gaza on Sunday afternoon. -- ANI

As Hamas terror groups continued their attack on Israel for the third consecutive day, at least 700 people have been killed and over 2000 injured and the numbers are expected to rise further, reported The Times of Israel.