Claudia Goldin wins Nobel Prize In Economics





"This year's economic sciences laureate Claudia Goldin showed that female participation in the labour market did not have an upward trend over a 200 year period, but instead forms a U-shaped curve. The participation of married women decreased with the transition from an agrarian to an industrial society in the early nineteenth century, but then started to increase with the growth of the service sector in the early twentieth century. Goldin explained this pattern as the result of structural change and evolving social norms regarding women's responsibilities for home and family," says the Nobel Committee.





Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2023 awarded to Claudia Goldin "for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes".