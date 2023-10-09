Bypoll to Nagaland's Tapi assembly seat on Nov 7: EC





The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting member Noke Wangnao.





The bypoll will coincide with the assembly election in Mizoram and the first phase of poll in Chhattisgarh. A 10-time MLA, Wangnao, 87, died at a hospital in Dimapur on August 28 after a brief illness.





Having been elected as a Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate in the Nagaland assembly elections in February, he served as an advisor for the Social Welfare Department till his death. -- PTI

