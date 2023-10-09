RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP latches on to Rahul's slip of tongue, says he has accepted defeat in Raj, Chhattisgarh
October 09, 2023  21:41
The BJP on Monday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over a slip of the tongue that his party's governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were on their way out, and said he had accepted defeat. 

Soon after the announcement of the election schedule in five states, Gandhi while replying to a question on the party's prospects said the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh were going. 

"In Madhya Pradesh their state government is going, the government is also going in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and also in Telangana. Sorry, I spoke wrongly. You confused me," Gandhi said and soon corrected himself. 

"In Chhattisgarh, we have our government and it is coming back as also in Rajasthan. but BJP's government in Madhya Pradesh is going. In Telangana too their (BRS) government is going and ours is coming. Seriously speaking, the atmosphere is very positive," he said. 

Posting a video clip of Gandhi's remarks on its "X" handle, the BJP wrote, "Rahul Gandhi has accepted that the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are on their way out." 

Several BJP leaders also shared the video clip on their X handles. -- PTI
