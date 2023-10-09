RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Assembly poll schedule for 5 states
October 09, 2023  19:05
image
Schedule for assembly elections in 5 states namely Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. 
« Back to LIVE
rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances