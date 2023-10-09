All night rocket battle over Ashkelon, Israel





The death toll from the Supernova music festival has gone up to 260, Israeli media reported.





About 3,000 people attended the all-night rave which was targeted by Hamas as part of a huge surprise attack on Israel. The festival was held in the Negev desert, near Kibbutz Re'im - not far from the Gaza Strip.

Ashkelon, Israel: A barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip was seen over Israel's Ashkelon, as fierce fighting between Hamas and the Israeli Army reached its second day.