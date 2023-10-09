All night rocket battle over Ashkelon, Israel

All night rocket battle over Ashkelon, IsraelOctober 09, 2023 10:30
Rockets over Ashkelon, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel: A barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip was seen over Israel's Ashkelon, as fierce fighting between Hamas and the Israeli Army reached its second day.
The death toll from the Supernova music festival has gone up to 260, Israeli media reported.
About 3,000 people attended the all-night rave which was targeted by Hamas as part of a huge surprise attack on Israel. The festival was held in the Negev desert, near Kibbutz Re'im - not far from the Gaza Strip.
