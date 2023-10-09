RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
9 arrested for illegal religious conversion in UP
October 09, 2023  20:57
image
Nine people were arrested on Monday from a village here on charges of alleged illegal religious conversion, the police said. 

The Saini police station was informed some people were misleading innocent people in the house of one Shiv Shankar in the Mahulitir village to convert to Christianity through greed and allurement of getting rid of illness, superintendent of police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said. 

The police were informed the villagers were being misled that they will get rid of their illness and problems, and some "miracle" will happen, Srivastava said. 

Acting on the information, nine people - Jhuri Lal, Virendra, Shiv Shankar, Chinga, Brijesh Patel, Chakradhari, residents of the village Mahuli Teer, Pawan Kumar of Tedhi Mod Thulbula, Chhedilal and Arun Kumar Maurya of Malak Nindura - were arrested, he said. 

The SP said a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act has been registered at the Saini police station against the accused in this regard and further legal action is being taken. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Can I shift from govt NPS to individual NPS?'
'Can I shift from govt NPS to individual NPS?'

Do you have financial planning queries? Ask rediffGURU Anil Rego.

29 key assembly seats in MP to watch for!
29 key assembly seats in MP to watch for!

As Madhya Pradesh goes to polls, all eyes will be on 29 key assembly seats, out of the total 230, where the contest will be keenly watched.

When A Golfer Lost His Bags...
When A Golfer Lost His Bags...

Top golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar lodged a complaint against Emirates Airlines for delaying his bags, which he said affected his game. Jehangir Gai tells us what happened next.

Cong supports 'historic' nationwide caste census: Rahul
Cong supports 'historic' nationwide caste census: Rahul

Gandhi expressed confidence that a vast majority of the INDIA parties will support and push for a caste census.

What Sara's Paris Holiday Is Like
What Sara's Paris Holiday Is Like

Samantha is everybody's darling... Sanjana shoots in Turkey... Plabita finds her favourite pasta in Assam...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances