4 AMU students booked for pro-Palestine march





SP City R Shekhar Pathak in a statement said the police have booked several students in the matter only four of whom are named.





The students have been booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 505(statements inducing public mischief) of the IPC.





Students took out the protest march Sunday night from Duck Point to Babey Sir Syed Gate on the AMU campus.





The police said the protestors had not taken any prior permission for their march.





The FIR says the students marched in "support" of a "terrorist group." Aatif, Khalid, Kaamran, and Naved Chaudhry are the four students named in the FIR, Pathak said.





BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, in a statement said he had asked police and the AMU acting vice Chancellor to take stringent action against the protesters. -- PTI

