Two injured in blast near Manipur minister's house





The incident happened at Yumnam Leikai around 10 pm on Saturday, they said.





Two persons, who were on a motorcycle, hurled the grenade, which fell a few metres away from the main gate of the minister's residence, they added.





The CRPF personnel, identified as Dinesh Chandra Das -- a resident of West Bengal, recieved splinter injuries on his hand.





The other injured person was a woman, and she also received splinter injuries on her right foot. Yumnam is the minister of rural development and panchayati raj.





Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the spot where the explosion happened. He condemned the attack. -- PTI

Two persons, including a Central Reserve Police Force jawan, were injured in a hand grenade explosion near the residence of Manipur minister Khemchand Yumnam in Imphal West district, the police said on Sunday.