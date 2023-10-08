Stranded in Israel after Hamas attacks, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on her way home





"We managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being brought back home safely. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India," Sanchita Trivedi, Nushrratt's publicist, said.





According to reports, the actor was in Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival.





Around 6:30 am (local time), on Saturday, a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hit several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.





This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.





Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the ongoing siege of Gaza.





The death toll from the Hamas terror group's multi-front attack on Israel soared past 300 on Sunday and is expected to rise further.





As many as 1,590 people have been wounded, many seriously, according to reports. -- ANI

Stranded in Israel amid the deadly terror attacks by Hamas and the retaliatory air raids by the country's defence forces, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was in the process of being brought home safely with assistance from the Indian embassy.