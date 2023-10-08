RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stranded in Israel after Hamas attacks, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on her way home
October 08, 2023  12:36
image
Stranded in Israel amid the deadly terror attacks by Hamas and the retaliatory air raids by the country's defence forces, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was in the process of being brought home safely with assistance from the Indian embassy.  

"We managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being brought back home safely. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India," Sanchita Trivedi, Nushrratt's publicist, said.  

According to reports, the actor was in Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival.  

Around 6:30 am (local time), on Saturday, a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hit several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.  

This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.  

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the ongoing siege of Gaza.  

The death toll from the Hamas terror group's multi-front attack on Israel soared past 300 on Sunday and is expected to rise further.  

As many as 1,590 people have been wounded, many seriously, according to reports.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup 2023: Schedule
World Cup 2023: Schedule

Check out the full schedule of the 2023 World Cup and the format for the 10 team tournament.

Why Israel failed to prevent this 'unprecedented' attack
Why Israel failed to prevent this 'unprecedented' attack

Some experts feel that Israel got so totally engrossed in countering Iran and in efforts to foil the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme that it has neglected its own backyard.

BCCI to release 14k tickets for Indo-Pak World Cup match
BCCI to release 14k tickets for Indo-Pak World Cup match

"The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website," the statement added.

At least 200 Israelis killed in Hamas's worst ever attack
At least 200 Israelis killed in Hamas's worst ever attack

A surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza at daybreak killed at least 200 Israelis on Saturday even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

Rohit reveals! India could field 3 spinners in World Cup opener vs Australia
Rohit reveals! India could field 3 spinners in World Cup opener vs Australia

Rohit dropped hints that all three could feature in the playing XI at Chepauk

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances