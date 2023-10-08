Singer Bruno Mars leaves Israel after cancelling concert citing Hamas attacks





A screenshot of Mars, his band, and crew lining up at Ben Gurion Airport's Terminal 1 was shared by the entertainment show 'Good Evening with Guy Pines' on their Instagram story, The Times of Israel reported.





The show-runners also captioned the post, "To your question, after the cancellation of the show due to the war, Bruno Mars left Israel today at 2 in the afternoon together with 60 crew members. He flew to Athens and from there will head to Qatar to continue his tour."





Mars performed in Israel for the first time on Wednesday, according to the US-based portal Deadline.





Reportedly, Bruno Mars is scheduled to perform in Qatar on Sunday night.





Around 6:30 am (local time) on Saturday, a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera, and Ashkelon.





This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns. -- ANI

