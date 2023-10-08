Sikkim flood toll rises to 32, search on for those still missing





The flash flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday, has affected 41,870 people.





So far, 2,563 people have been rescued from different areas of the state, most of which have been cut off from the rest of the country, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority.





Search was underway for 122 people who are still missing.





Seventy-eight people are missing in Pakyong district, 23 in Gangtok district, 15 in Mangan and six in Namchi, it said.





Special radars, drones and Army dogs have been deployed for the search operations, officials said.





So far, 21 bodies have been recovered in Pakyong, six in Gangtok, four in Mangan and one in Namchi, they said.





National Highway 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, has been rendered unusable due to damage to the road surface and many bridges across the Teesta river.





The opening and widening process of the stretch between Rangpo and Singtam is in progress, they added. -- PTI

