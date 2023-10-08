SC to hear AAP's Amanatullah Khan's plea against police decision





A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta will hear Khan's petition challenging the Delhi high court's order dismissing his plea against the police's decision.





The top court had on July 3 sought the response of the Delhi police on Khan's plea.





The high court on January 19 had dismissed a plea of Khan against the decision of the city police to declare him as a "bad character".





It had, however, granted him liberty to make a representation before the authorities concerned to remove the bad character tag.





The Delhi police had declared Khan, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla, a bad character last year.





Khan's lawyer had contended before the high court that the authorities had "acted in absolutely malafide manner" and claimed the replica of the history sheet, which is a confidential document, was shared on social media by a spokesperson for a rival political party to "malign" his image. -- PTI

